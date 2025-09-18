BREAKING: Bank of England holds interest rates unchanged

The Bank of England decided to hold interest rates in the United Kingdom unchanged at 4%, in line with market expectations.
- BoE MPC Vote Cut Actual 2 (Forecast 2, Previous 5)
- BoE MPC Vote Unchanged Actual 7 (Forecast 7, Previous 4)
- BoE MPC Vote Hike Actual 0 (Forecast 0, Previous 0)
BoE alerts about the risk of second-round effects on wages and prices; “gradual and careful" approach remains appropriate. The comment seems quite hawkish. Traders keep Bank of England rate bets steady, seeing now 6bps more cuts this year.
Source: xStation5