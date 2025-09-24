Read more

BREAKING: Business expectations fall unexpectedly in Germany 🇩🇪 📉 EURUSD ticks down

9:02 AM 24 September 2025

09:00 AM BST, Germany - German Business Expectations for September:

  • actual 89.7; forecast 92.0; previous 91.6;

09:00 AM BST, Germany - German Current Assessment for September:

  • actual 85.7; forecast 86.5; previous 86.4;

09:00 AM BST, Germany - German Ifo Business Climate Index for September:

  • actual 87.7; forecast 89.3; previous 89.0;

 

The weaker Ifo report aligns well with the drop recorded by the recent PMI releases. The business were less optimistic about the economic recovery in Germany. EURUSD corrected further by another 0.1%, dropping below the 100-hour exponential moving average (EMA100, dark purple).

 

Source: xStation5

Share:
Back

Market News

26.09.2025
16:28

Three Markets to Watch Next Week (26.09.2025)

In the coming week, we will get key data for the Fed, namely labor market reports and ISM. In addition, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will make its...

 16:18

Fed Barkin comments on US economy and monetary policy 🗽

Today, Thomas Barkin of the Federal Reserve commented on U.S. monetary policy and the state of the American economy. Here are the key points from his remarks: I...

 15:05

BREAKING: UoM: consumer frustration with persistent high prices hits one-year high 📌

03:00 PM BST, United States - University of Michigan inflation report for September: Michigan Current Conditions: actual 60.4;...
More news

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits