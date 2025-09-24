BREAKING: Business expectations fall unexpectedly in Germany 🇩🇪 📉 EURUSD ticks down

09:00 AM BST, Germany - German Business Expectations for September:
-
actual 89.7; forecast 92.0; previous 91.6;
09:00 AM BST, Germany - German Current Assessment for September:
-
actual 85.7; forecast 86.5; previous 86.4;
09:00 AM BST, Germany - German Ifo Business Climate Index for September:
-
actual 87.7; forecast 89.3; previous 89.0;
The weaker Ifo report aligns well with the drop recorded by the recent PMI releases. The business were less optimistic about the economic recovery in Germany. EURUSD corrected further by another 0.1%, dropping below the 100-hour exponential moving average (EMA100, dark purple).
Source: xStation5