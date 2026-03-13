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1:05 PM · 13 March 2026

BREAKING: Canada Labor market keeps deteriorating 📉

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13.03.2026 - Canada Employment data (February):

  • Employment Change: -83,9k (Expected: 10,3k; Previous: -24,8k) 
  • Part Time Employment: 24,5k (Previous: -69,7k) 
  • Participation Rate: 64,9% (Previous: 65%) 
  • Unemployment Rate: 6,7% (Expected: 6,6%; Previous: 6,5%) 

Canada Labour market has been showing signs or major although irregular tightening for quite some time, and situation only seems to be getting worse. 

Huge and unexpected swifts in-between permanent and part time roles imply uncertain and fragile market.

Combined with falling participation rate and growing unemployment at the same time, it paints bleak picture for Canada economy. 

Very weak labor data transpire in huge spike in USD value compared to CAD, despite weak GDP data from US itself. 

USDCAD (M5)

 

Source: xStation5

 

16 March 2026, 7:42 AM

Economic calendar: Canadian CPI and US industrial production (16.03.2026)
16 March 2026, 7:04 AM

Morning wrap (16.03.2026)
13 March 2026, 7:02 PM

Daily summary: Week ends with Brent at 100$ and indices in the red
13 March 2026, 5:48 PM

AUDUSD loses nearly 1% 📉
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