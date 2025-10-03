Read more
6:29 PM · 3 October 2025

BREAKING: China signals readiness for record investments in the US 🗽

Key takeaways

Beijing is pressing the Trump administration to ease U.S. national security restrictions on Chinese business activity

China signals it could unlock a significant investment package in return—an offer that, if realized, would mark a sharp reversal of policy seen over the past decade.

According to people familiar with the talks, negotiators representing President Xi have also sought tariff relief on certain imported materials. 

Beijing is pressing the Trump administration to ease U.S. national security restrictions on Chinese business activity, signalling it could unlock a significant investment package in return—an offer that, if realized, would mark a sharp reversal of policy seen over the past decade. For markets, it would be another major, positive signal, potentially significantly easing geopolitical risks.

According to people familiar with the talks, negotiators representing President Xi have also sought tariff relief on certain imported materials. These inputs would be used in potential Chinese manufacturing operations established within the United States, making reduced duties a central element of the proposal. The pitch was reportedly laid out during trade discussions held in Madrid last month, with insiders emphasizing the confidential nature of the ongoing negotiations.

3 October 2025, 6:47 PM

3 October 2025, 3:02 PM

3 October 2025, 12:46 PM

3 October 2025, 10:14 AM

