BREAKING: Final US UoM consumer sentiment drops🗽Inflation expectations higher

- UoM data slightly weaker than expected
- US inflation expectations rise, sentiments weakens slightly
- UoM data slightly weaker than expected
- US inflation expectations rise, sentiments weakens slightly
University of Michigan US Consumer Sentiment Final: 53.6 (Forecast 54.5, Previous 55.0)
- Expectations: 50.3 vs 50.9 exp. and 51.2 previously
- Economic Conditions: 58.6 vs 60.8 exp. and 61.0 previously
5-year Inflation Expectations: 3.9% vs 3.7% exp. and 3.7% previously
1-year Inflation Expectations: 4.6% vs 4.6% exp. and 4.6% previously
Daily Summary: CPI down, Markets Up
US OPEN: Macroeconomic data sends markets to new heights
BREAKING: US PMI above expectations! 📈🔥EURUSD declines!
BREAKING: US CPI data lower than expected 📈US100 gains