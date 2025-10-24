Read more
2:09 PM · 24 October 2025

BREAKING: Final US UoM consumer sentiment drops🗽Inflation expectations higher

Key takeaways
EUR/USD
Forex
-
-
Key takeaways
  • UoM data slightly weaker than expected
  • US inflation expectations rise, sentiments weakens slightly

University of Michigan US Consumer Sentiment Final: 53.6 (Forecast 54.5, Previous 55.0)

  • Expectations: 50.3 vs 50.9 exp. and 51.2 previously
  • Economic Conditions: 58.6 vs 60.8 exp. and 61.0 previously

5-year Inflation Expectations: 3.9% vs 3.7% exp. and 3.7% previously

1-year Inflation Expectations: 4.6% vs 4.6% exp. and 4.6% previously

 

 

24 October 2025, 6:00 PM

Daily Summary: CPI down, Markets Up
24 October 2025, 3:00 PM

US OPEN: Macroeconomic data sends markets to new heights
24 October 2025, 1:46 PM

BREAKING: US PMI above expectations! 📈🔥EURUSD declines!
24 October 2025, 12:31 PM

BREAKING: US CPI data lower than expected 📈US100 gains

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits