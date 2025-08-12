Read more

BREAKING: Core inflation in the US higher than expected. EURUSD higher after the reading

1:30 PM 12 August 2025
  • Inflation CPI for July: 2.7% YoY (forecast: 2.8% YoY; previously: 2.7% YoY)
  • Monthly inflation CPI: 0.2% MoM (forecast: 0.2% MoM; previously: 0.3% MoM)
  • Core Inflation CPI: 3.1% YoY (forecast: 3.0% YoY; previously: 2.9% YoY)
  • Core monthly inflation: 0.3% MoM (forecast: 0.3% MoM; previously: 0.2% MoM)
 

Headline inflation held steady at 2.7%, while core inflation surprisingly rose to 3.1%. On a monthly basis, prices also increased by 0.3%, marking the highest gain since February. Looking at contributions, shelter inflation had the largest contribution in July once again, but was a little bit lower than in previous months. Notably, the contribution from used cars saw a clear increase, though it remains minimal compared to other key inflation components. The annual inflation rate was primarily held back by fuel prices.

 

Despite the higher-than-expected core inflation reading, which is considered a crucial factor in the Federal Reserve's decisions, the EURUSD pair and major stock indices reacted with an initial increase. This market reaction appears to be driven by expectations that traders had priced in an even larger surge in inflation due to recent tariffs.

 

 

Share:
Back

Market News

13.08.2025
11:49

Will the Euro Continue to Rise? Inflation, Trump, and Ukraine at Play

Since the beginning of 2025, the euro has been one of the best-performing currencies, along with the Swiss franc, while the dollar became the scapegoat...

 09:24

Chart of the day: AUDJPY (13.08.2025)

On the currency market, the AUD/JPY pair is gaining value today as a result of growing expectations of a hawkish monetary policy in Australia. Data on...

 09:00

BREAKING: Polish GDP data confirms analysts' forecasts

Key data: Polish GDP (q/q, Q2): 0,8% (forecast: 1.0%, previous: 0.7%) Polish GDP (y/y, Q2): 3,4% (forecast: 3.4%, previous: 3.2%) Economic...
More news

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits