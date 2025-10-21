BREAKING: USDCAD dips after Canadian CPI release 📌

01:30 PM BST, Canada - Inflation Data for September:

Core CPI: actual 0.2% MoM; previous 0.0% MoM;

Core CPI: actual 2.8% YoY; previous 2.6% YoY;

CPI: actual 0.1% MoM; forecast -0.1% MoM; previous -0.1% MoM;

CPI: actual 2.4% YoY; forecast 2.3% YoY; previous 1.9% YoY;

Median CPI: actual 3.2% YoY; forecast 3.0% YoY; previous 3.2% YoY;

Trimmed CPI: actual 3.1% YoY; forecast 3.0% YoY; previous 3.0% YoY;

Canada’s CPI accelerated to 2.4% YoY in September (from 1.9%), largely because gasoline prices fell less than a year ago (-4.1% vs. -12.7% in August), while CPI ex-gas rose to 2.6% (from 2.4%). Additional upward pressure came from travel tours (-1.3% YoY after -9.3%; +4.6% MoM) and faster grocery inflation (+4.0% YoY, driven by fresh vegetables and sugar/confectionery), partly offset by slower clothing and footwear inflation (+0.8% YoY; -0.3% MoM). Overall CPI increased 0.1% MoM.

Bank of Canada October rate cut chances dip to 74% from 86% before inflation data.