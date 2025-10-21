Read more
BREAKING: USDCAD dips after Canadian CPI release 📌

Key takeaways
  • Canada - Inflation Data for September

01:30 PM BST, Canada - Inflation Data for September:

  • Core CPI: actual 0.2% MoM; previous 0.0% MoM;
  • Core CPI: actual 2.8% YoY; previous 2.6% YoY;
  • CPI: actual 0.1% MoM; forecast -0.1% MoM; previous -0.1% MoM;
  • CPI: actual 2.4% YoY; forecast 2.3% YoY; previous 1.9% YoY;
  • Median CPI: actual 3.2% YoY; forecast 3.0% YoY; previous 3.2% YoY;
  • Trimmed CPI: actual 3.1% YoY; forecast 3.0% YoY; previous 3.0% YoY;

Canada’s CPI accelerated to 2.4% YoY in September (from 1.9%), largely because gasoline prices fell less than a year ago (-4.1% vs. -12.7% in August), while CPI ex-gas rose to 2.6% (from 2.4%). Additional upward pressure came from travel tours (-1.3% YoY after -9.3%; +4.6% MoM) and faster grocery inflation (+4.0% YoY, driven by fresh vegetables and sugar/confectionery), partly offset by slower clothing and footwear inflation (+0.8% YoY; -0.3% MoM). Overall CPI increased 0.1% MoM.

Bank of Canada October rate cut chances dip to 74% from 86% before inflation data.

 

 

23 October 2025, 6:52 PM

Daily summary: Wall Street and gold rebound 📈OIL gains 3.5%
23 October 2025, 3:02 PM

BREAKING: US Existing Home Sales In Line With Expectations 📊Eurozone Consumer Confidence Slightly Higher
23 October 2025, 1:43 PM

BREAKING: Canadian core retail sales well below expectations🚩USDCAD reacts
23 October 2025, 7:47 AM

Economic calendar: US gas inventory data, Canadian retail sales

