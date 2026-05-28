  
5:14 PM · 28 May 2026

BREAKING: Crude oil inventories higher than expected

16:30 - United States, EIA report:

  • Crude Oil Inventories: -3.327M (forecast -3.620M; previous -7.863M)

  • EIA Weekly Refinery Utilization Rates (weekly change): 2.9% (forecast 0.8%; previous -0.1%)

  • Cushing Crude Oil Inventories: -2.794M (previous -1.604M)

Chart: OIL.WTI (M5)

Source: xStation5

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