BREAKING: Crude oil inventories higher than expected

16:30 - United States, EIA report:
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Crude Oil Inventories: -3.327M (forecast -3.620M; previous -7.863M)
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EIA Weekly Refinery Utilization Rates (weekly change): 2.9% (forecast 0.8%; previous -0.1%)
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Cushing Crude Oil Inventories: -2.794M (previous -1.604M)
Chart: OIL.WTI (M5)
Source: xStation5
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