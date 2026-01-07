Read more
7:10 AM · 7 January 2026

BREAKING: DE40 rebounds despite unexpected drop in German retail sales 🇩🇪

07:00 AM BST, Germany - Retail Sales Data for November:

  • German Retail Sales: actual -0.6% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;

  • German Retail Sales: actual 1.1% YoY; previous 1.6% YoY;

 

Monthly data showed a 0.6% real decline in German retail sales in November, though markets shifted their focus to yearly estimates for entire 2025, which sparked the optimism. Sales rose an estimated 2.4% in real terms and 3.6% nominally in 2025, supported by a strong first half of the year. Non-food and online retail outperformed, while food sales weakened, highlighting relatively strong discretionary consumer demand. 

DE40 regained bullish momentum after rebounding from the 10-hour exponential moving average (EMA10, yellow). The RSI is hovering just below overbought territory, suggesting upside may be limited. With prices approaching a fresh record high, further gains could stall into the session close, particularly if upcoming US data dampens risk sentiment.

