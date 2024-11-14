BREAKING: DOE report shows an in oil inventories, Oil gains after the data

Oil erases part of early losses and gains almost 0.23% after EIA US inventories change. Report showed an unexpected rise in both oil inventories, however, the Gasoling and Distillate were much lower than anticipated. Here are the numbers from the report.
- EIA Crude Oil Inventories: 2.089M (Forecast 1.6M, Previous 2.149M)
- Gasoline Inventories: -4.407M (Forecast 1M, Previous 0.412M)
- Distillate Inventories: -1.394M (Forecast 1.266M, Previous 2.947M)
- Crude Cushing Inventories: -0.688M (Forecast -, Previous 0.522M)
OIL (D1 interval)
Source: xStation