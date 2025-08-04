Read more

BREAKING: Durable goods slightly better than expected 📌

3:02 PM 4 August 2025

03:00 PM BST, United States - Durable Goods for June:

  • Durables Excluding Defense: actual -9.4% MoM; forecast -9.4% MoM; previous 15.5% MoM;
  • Durables Excluding Transport: actual 0.2% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM;
  • Factory Orders: actual -4.8% MoM; forecast -4.9% MoM; previous 8.3% MoM;
  • Factory orders ex transportation: actual 0.4% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;

New US factory orders fell 4.8% in June to $611.7 billion, reversing part of May’s 8.3% gain, while shipments rose for a second month by 0.5% to $602.4 billion. Unfilled orders continued their upward trend, climbing 1.0% to $1.47 trillion, with the unfilled orders-to-shipments ratio increasing to 7.03 from 6.98. Inventories also edged up 0.2% to $945.6 billion, marking gains in eight of the past nine months, while the inventories-to-shipments ratio remained steady at 1.57.

The durable goods and factory orders report did not have any significant market impact. EURUSD remains in a narrow consolidation.

 

Source: xStation 5

Share:
Back

Market News

04.08.2025
16:36

US100 gains 1.40% 📣

U.S. stock markets are posting strong gains on Monday, rebounding after Friday’s sharp sell-off triggered by surprisingly weak labor market data....

 09:52

Chart of the day: AUDJPY (04.08.2025)

The Melbourne Institute's July 2025 inflation index rose 0.9% month-on-month, the strongest increase since December 2023. This sharp rebound, following...

 07:33

BREAKING: USDCHF ticks up after Swiss CPI reading

Switzerland CPI (Y/Y) Jul: 0.2% (est 0.1%; prev 0.1%) - CPI (M/M): 0.0% (est -0.2%; prev 0.2%) - CPI Core (Y/Y): 0.8% (est 0.6%; prev 0.6%) Inflation...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits