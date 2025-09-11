Read more

BREAKING: EBC holds interest rates unchanged🚩

1:15 PM 11 September 2025

Interest rates in the eurozone were kept unchanged at 2.15% by the ECB, in line with expectations and with no change from the previous meeting. Markets had given no chance of a different outcome. In its statement, the Bank noted that the “inflation outlook” remains broadly the same as at the last meeting.

The deposit rate was maintained at 2%, the level where inflation currently appears to be stabilizing. According to the Bank’s statement, inflation forecasts have not changed significantly; they edged slightly higher (2.1% for 2025 vs. 2.0% in June; 1.7% for 2026 vs. 1.6% previously expected in June).

At the same time, investors expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut rates by 50 basis points this year (64 out of 107 survey responses), while a smaller group is even pricing in up to 75 bps of cuts by year-end (40 out of 107 responses), according to the latest economic survey.

