BREAKING: EMU Economic sentiment slightly above expectations! 📈

11:00 - Economic Sentiment from Eurozone (September):

Economic Sentiment: 95,5 (Expected: 95.2. Previously: 95.2)

Consumer Sentiment: -14,9 (Expected: -14,9. Previously: 15,5)

Industrial Sentiment: -10,3 (Expected: -10,9. Previously: -10,3)

Services Sentiment: 3,6 (Expected: 3,7. Previously: 3,6)

Today's data on sentiment in the Eurozone was generally slightly better than forecasts, which can be interpreted as a signal of improving economic climate after months of weakening. There are some signs of stabilization in industry and among consumers, although it's still difficult to speak of a clear breakthrough, as overall sentiment remains negative. Amidst the slight improvement in other segments, the services sector stands out, which did not confirm this positive trend and performed weaker, indicating a persistent imbalance in the economy. This suggests that the path out of the current slowdown will be prolonged and susceptible to disruptions, especially if the weakness in services begins to affect the labor market and consumption.



The publication of sentiment data in the Eurozone did not trigger a significant reaction in the markets. Stock indices and major currencies remain stable. Investors view today's readings more as confirmation of the ongoing, albeit slightly less pessimistic, economic climate.