Read more
10:02 AM · 29 September 2025

BREAKING: EMU Economic sentiment slightly above expectations! 📈

11:00 - Economic Sentiment from Eurozone (September): 

  • Economic Sentiment: 95,5 (Expected: 95.2. Previously: 95.2)
  • Consumer Sentiment: -14,9 (Expected: -14,9. Previously: 15,5)
  • Industrial Sentiment: -10,3 (Expected: -10,9. Previously: -10,3)
  • Services Sentiment: 3,6 (Expected: 3,7. Previously: 3,6)

Today's data on sentiment in the Eurozone was generally slightly better than forecasts, which can be interpreted as a signal of improving economic climate after months of weakening. There are some signs of stabilization in industry and among consumers, although it's still difficult to speak of a clear breakthrough, as overall sentiment remains negative. Amidst the slight improvement in other segments, the services sector stands out, which did not confirm this positive trend and performed weaker, indicating a persistent imbalance in the economy. This suggests that the path out of the current slowdown will be prolonged and susceptible to disruptions, especially if the weakness in services begins to affect the labor market and consumption.


The publication of sentiment data in the Eurozone did not trigger a significant reaction in the markets. Stock indices and major currencies remain stable. Investors view today's readings more as confirmation of the ongoing, albeit slightly less pessimistic, economic climate.

3 October 2025, 6:47 PM

Daily Summary: US2000 leads on Wall Street📈Crypto and metals up, US dollar down
3 October 2025, 6:29 PM

BREAKING: China signals readiness for record investments in the US 🗽
3 October 2025, 3:02 PM

BREAKING: US ISM Services PMI weaker than expected 📉
3 October 2025, 12:46 PM

DE40: Europe looking for direction amid mixed PMI reports

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits