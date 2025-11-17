Economic calendar: inflation from Canada and GDP from Switzerland 🔎

Today’s macroeconomic calendar is fairly light. The main releases will be the GDP report from Switzerland and the CPI inflation reading from Canada.

Additionally, the speeches of three more FOMC members — Williams, Kashkari and Waller — may be of interest. Recent comments from policymakers have pushed expectations of a cut at the next meeting down to 46% currently. Further hawkish remarks could keep this trend intact.

Economic calendar:

08:00 AM BST, Switzerland - GDP data:

GDP (Q3): previous 0.1% QoQ;

08:15 AM BST, Euro Zone - ECB's De Guindos Speaks

09:00 AM BST, Germany - German Buba Mauderer Speaks

10:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - EU Economic Forecasts

01:20 PM BST, United Kingdom - BoE MPC Member Mann Speaks

01:30 PM BST, Canada - Inflation Data for October:

CPI: forecast 2.4% YoY; previous 2.4% YoY;

CPI: forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM;

Core CPI: previous 2.8% YoY;

Core CPI: previous 0.2% MoM;

Median CPI: forecast 3.1% YoY; previous 3.2% YoY;

01:30 PM BST, United States - NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for November:

forecast 6.10; previous 10.70;

02:00 PM BST, United States - FOMC Member Williams Speaks

02:45 PM BST, Euro Zone - ECB's Lane Speaks

06:00 PM BST, United States - FOMC Member Kashkari Speaks

08:35 PM BST, United States - Fed Waller Speaks