Read more
XTB Online Trading

BREAKING: EURCAD muted after Canadian labor market data 📄🔎

1:33 PM 4 April 2025

12:30 PM GMT, Canada - Employment Data for March:

  • Full Employment Change: actual -62.0K; previous -19.7K;
  • Part Time Employment Change: actual 29.5K; previous 20.8K;
  • Employment Change: actual -32.6K; forecast 10.4K; previous 1.1K;
  • Unemployment Rate: actual 6.7%; forecast 6.7%; previous 6.6%;
  • Participation Rate: actual 65.2%; previous 65.3%;

The Canadian dollar is not reacting significantly to the mixed data from the Canadian economy. The data is generally coming in weaker than expected, but on the other hand, the difference in the readings is not substantial enough to trigger any major moves in the currency market. Especially in the current global situation, where the markets' full attention is focused on tariffs and the escalation of the trade war.

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app
 

 

Share:
Back

Market News

04.04.2025
19:08

Daily summary: Equities and commodities drown in red, while USD and crypto rebound (04.04.2025)

The sell-off provoked by retaliatory tariffs shows no signs of slowing down, and U.S. indices have dropped to levels not seen since the mini-crash...

 17:43

Three markets to watch next week (04.04.2025)

The escalation of the global trade war has pushed the latest macroeconomic readings into the background. Currently, the market's attention is entirely...

 16:52

Nike Shares Jump as Vietnam Signals Potential Zero Tariffs

Nike Inc (NKE.US) shares rose 4.7% after President Donald Trump reported a "constructive call" with Vietnamese General Secretary To Lam, who...
More news

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits