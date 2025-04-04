BREAKING: EURCAD muted after Canadian labor market data 📄🔎

12:30 PM GMT, Canada - Employment Data for March:
- Full Employment Change: actual -62.0K; previous -19.7K;
- Part Time Employment Change: actual 29.5K; previous 20.8K;
- Employment Change: actual -32.6K; forecast 10.4K; previous 1.1K;
- Unemployment Rate: actual 6.7%; forecast 6.7%; previous 6.6%;
- Participation Rate: actual 65.2%; previous 65.3%;
The Canadian dollar is not reacting significantly to the mixed data from the Canadian economy. The data is generally coming in weaker than expected, but on the other hand, the difference in the readings is not substantial enough to trigger any major moves in the currency market. Especially in the current global situation, where the markets' full attention is focused on tariffs and the escalation of the trade war.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app