BREAKING: Euro Zone CPI in line with expectations 🎯

10:00 AM GMT, Euro Zone - Inflation Data for October:
- CPI: actual 2.0% YoY; forecast 2.0% YoY; previous 2.0% YoY;
- CPI: actual 0.3% MoM; forecast 0.3% MoM; previous -0.1% MoM;
- Core CPI: actual 2.7% YoY; forecast 2.7% YoY; previous 2.7% YoY;
- Core CPI: actual 0.2% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM;
- HICP ex Energy & Food: actual 2.7% YoY; forecast 2.7% YoY; previous 2.7% YoY;
- HICP ex Energy and Food: actual 0.3% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.0% MoM;
Eurozone data in line with expectations. Market reaction is limited after the publication.