Read more
10:02 AM · 30 April 2026

BREAKING: Eurozone economy slows down unexpectedly❗️EURUSD without direction 🇪🇺

10:00 AM GMT - Eurozone - preliminary (flash) macroeconomic data:

  • GDP (Q1 26): 0.1% QoQ (Forecast 0.2%, Previous 0.2%)

  • CPI (April 26):  3% YoY (Forecast 3%, Previous 2.6%)

  • Core CPI (April 26): 2.2% YoY (Forecast 2.2%, Previous 2.3%)

  • Unemployment Rate (March, final): 6.2% (Forecast 6.2%, Previous 6.2%, Revision 6.3%)

 

According to the latest flash release from Eurostat, economic growth in both the EU and the Euro Area slowed to 0.1% QoQ in the first quarter of 2026, down from 0.2% in the previous quarter.

EURUSD is currently trading steadily near 1.1680, maintaining the same level seen during Fed Chair Powell's conference yesterday. This lack of volatility stems from today's consensus inflation data, which provided no new signals for the market to digest ahead of the ECB's monetary policy decision.

However, volatility is expected to spike during Christine Lagarde’s post-decision press conference. Investors are closely watching for any signs that the ECB might officially open the path toward interest rate hikes.

Source: xStation5

30 April 2026, 8:52 AM

Chart of the Day: Yen breaks beyond 160 as the market tests the limits of the “red line”
30 April 2026, 7:39 AM

Economic Calendar: The Central Bank Festival in Full Swing
30 April 2026, 6:55 AM

Morning Wrap: Record-breaking Big Tech results driven by AI, Fed delivers no surprises
29 April 2026, 8:22 PM

Daily summary: Powell remains in Fed 🏦 Oil skyrockets 🛢️ 🚀
Forex Economic reports
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits