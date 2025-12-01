Read more
BREAKING: Eurozone final manufacturing PMI slightly lower than expected 📌

08:15 AM BST, Spain - PMI Data for November:

  • HCOB Spain Manufacturing PMI: actual 51.5; forecast 52.3; previous 52.1;

08:45 AM BST, Switzerland - PMI Data:

  • procure.ch Manufacturing PMI: forecast 48.6; previous 48.2;

08:45 AM BST, Italy - PMI Data for November:

  • HCOB Italy Manufacturing PMI: actual 50.6; forecast 50.1; previous 49.9;

08:50 AM BST, France - PMI Data for November:

  • HCOB France Manufacturing PMI: actual 47.8; forecast 47.8; previous 48.8;

08:55 AM BST, Germany - PMI Data for November:

  • HCOB Germany Manufacturing PMI: actual 48.2; forecast 48.4; previous 49.6;

09:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - PMI Data for November:

  • HCOB Eurozone Manufacturing PMI: actual 49.6; forecast 49.7; previous 50.0;

Eurozone manufacturing weakened to a five-month low as output and new orders fell, signaling renewed contraction despite a small uptick in business confidence. While six of eight tracked countries show expansion, the downturn in heavyweight economies France and Germany — driven by political uncertainty and reform pessimism — weighs heavily on the region. Still, Spain remains solidly in growth for a seventh month and Italy has resumed expansion, with rising orders in both offering hope. Confidence has improved across the bloc, including a notable shift toward optimism in France and Germany, suggesting sentiment may support a modest recovery over the next year.

 

 

3 December 2025, 6:56 PM

