Read more
9:37 AM · 1 December 2025

BREAKING: Pound ticks slightly up after in-line PMI data 📌 🇬🇧

GBP/USD
Forex
-
-

09:30 AM BST, United Kingdom - PMI Data for November:

  • S&P Global Manufacturing PMI: actual 50.2; forecast 50.2; previous 50.2;

 

The lack of a negative surprise helped the pound breathe and recover some of its early trading losses. Nevertheless, the pound’s strength began even before the release, likely driven by a relatively weaker outlook in the Eurozone.

 

Source: xStation5

 

3 December 2025, 6:56 PM

Daily summary: euphoria in small caps; copper breaks new highs 🚀
3 December 2025, 3:35 PM

BREAKING: oil muted after EIA data 📈
3 December 2025, 3:02 PM

BREAKING: EURUSD ticks lower after slightly better ISM data 🔎
3 December 2025, 2:49 PM

BREAKING: US PMI services lower than expected 📌

Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits