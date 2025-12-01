BREAKING: Pound ticks slightly up after in-line PMI data 📌 🇬🇧

09:30 AM BST, United Kingdom - PMI Data for November:
- S&P Global Manufacturing PMI: actual 50.2; forecast 50.2; previous 50.2;
The lack of a negative surprise helped the pound breathe and recover some of its early trading losses. Nevertheless, the pound’s strength began even before the release, likely driven by a relatively weaker outlook in the Eurozone.
Source: xStation5
Daily summary: euphoria in small caps; copper breaks new highs 🚀
BREAKING: oil muted after EIA data 📈
BREAKING: EURUSD ticks lower after slightly better ISM data 🔎
BREAKING: US PMI services lower than expected 📌