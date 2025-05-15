Read more
BREAKING: Eurozone Flash GDP slightly weaker than expected

10:01 AM 15 May 2025

Breaking: Eurozone GDP QoQ Flash: 0.3% (Forecast 0.4%, Previous 0.4%)

  • Eurozone GDP Flash YoY: 1.2% vs 1.2% exp. and 1.2% previously
16.05.2025
19:03

Daily summary: Dollar resumes growth momentum; gold loses on lack of agreement in Istanbul

The session on the European stock exchanges closed with small gains. DAX was up 0.3%, and the British FTSE almost 0.6%.  Wall Street indices...

 18:46

Gold slides 1.6% 📉

Gold is ending the week lower as demand for risk assets continues and the S&P 500 looks to close out another week of gains on Wall Street. The lack...

 17:03

Quantum Computing shares surge 36% on Q1 report 📈

Shares of a company Quantum Computing from the quantum computing and computer science sector are up 36% today after the firm beat net income expectations...
