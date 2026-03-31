BREAKING: Eurozone inflation CPI lower than expected

Eurozone CPI flash in March came in at 2.5% vs 2.6% exp. and 1.9% previously
Eurozonee Core CPI came in at 2.3% vs 2.4% exp. and 2.4% previously
EURUSD gains slightly after the reading, rising to 1.146, as data came in much higher versus the February due to energy and fuel prices spike.
Source: xStation5
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