BREAKING: Eurozone inflation CPI lower than expected

Eurozone CPI flash in March came in at 2.5% vs 2.6% exp. and 1.9% previously

Eurozonee Core CPI came in at 2.3% vs 2.4% exp. and 2.4% previously

EURUSD gains slightly after the reading, rising to 1.146, as data came in much higher versus the February due to energy and fuel prices spike.

Source: xStation5