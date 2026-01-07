BREAKING: Eurozone inflation slightly below estimates 🇪🇺 EURUSD ticks up

10:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - Inflation Data for December:

CPI: actual 2.0% YoY; forecast 2.0% YoY; previous 2.1% YoY;

CPI: actual 0.2% MoM; previous -0.3% MoM;

HICP ex Energy & Food: actual 2.3% YoY; forecast 2.4% YoY; previous 2.4% YoY;

HICP ex Energy and Food: actual 0.2% MoM; previous -0.4% MoM;

Core CPI: actual 2.3% YoY; forecast 2.4% YoY; previous 2.4% YoY;

Core CPI: actual 0.3% MoM; previous -0.5% MoM

Eurozone annual inflation is estimated at 2.0% in December 2025, down from 2.1% in November. By component, services remain the highest at 3.4% (3.5% in November), food, alcohol & tobacco rose to 2.6% (from 2.4%), non-energy industrial goods eased slightly to 0.4% (0.5%), and energy dropped further to -1.9% (from -0.5%).

EURUSD progressively recovers from selling in the early European trading. The pair remains under a significant selling pressure, currently unable to recover above both 30-hour exponential moving average (EMA30; light purple) and psychological level of 1,17000.

Source: xStation