BREAKING: Eurozone PMI data above expectations 📌

08:15 AM GMT, Spain - PMI Data for November:
- HCOB Spain Services PMI: actual 53.1; forecast 53.6; previous 54.9;
08:45 AM GMT, Italy - PMI Data for November:
- HCOB Italy Services PMI: actual 49.2; forecast 51.1; previous 52.4;
- HCOB Italy Composite PMI: actual 47.7; previous 51.0;
08:50 AM GMT, France - PMI Data for November:
- HCOB France Composite PMI: actual 45.9; forecast 44.8; previous 48.1;
- HCOB France Services PMI: actual 46.9; forecast 45.7; previous 49.2;
08:55 AM GMT, Germany - PMI Data for November:
- HCOB Germany Composite PMI: actual 47.2; forecast 47.3; previous 48.6;
- HCOB Germany Services PMI: actual 49.3; forecast 49.4; previous 51.6;
09:00 AM GMT, Euro Zone - PMI Data for November:
- HCOB Eurozone Composite PMI: actual 48.3; forecast 48.1; previous 50.0;
- HCOB Eurozone Services PMI: actual 49.5; forecast 49.2; previous 51.6;
US Dollar continues to strenghten against Euro following the publication of manufacturing PMI data from the eurozone. The November reports, however, show a continuation of the rather weak condition in industry. Most countries report data around below the 50-point threshold, with the index for the Eurozone as a whole at 48.3. Data from Germany and Italy came in slightly below expectations.