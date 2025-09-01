Read more

BREAKING: Eurozone PMI Indices Exceed Expectations. EURUSD close to 1-month high

9:06 AM 1 September 2025

Today's release of manufacturing PMI data for the eurozone revealed stronger-than-expected results. While the figures for the largest economies were final readings, several key points are noteworthy:

  • Spain showed a significant improvement, with the index rising to 54.3, well above the expected 52.0 and the previous month's 51.9.

  • Italy returned to expansion territory, with the index at 50.4, surpassing both the forecast of 49.8 and the previous reading of 49.8.

  • France's final reading was stronger than the preliminary one, climbing above 50 to 50.4. This is a marked improvement from the preliminary 49.9 and July's 48.2.

  • Germany's data was slightly below the preliminary reading and remained below the expansion threshold. The final figure was 49.8, compared to the preliminary 49.9, though it still represents a gain from July's 49.1.

  • Overall, the final eurozone manufacturing PMI stood at 50.7, beating both the forecast and preliminary reading of 50.5. This is a notable rise from July's 49.8 and marks the highest reading since June 2022, reversing a downward trend. A key driver of this rebound is the recovery in new orders, which came in at 50.8 compared to 49.3 in July.

 

Beyond the eurozone, PMI readings were largely better than anticipated across the globe. Switzerland's data improved to 49.0, defying expectations of a significant decline, likely fueled by concerns over tariffs. During the Asian session, readings from Australia and smaller Chinese firms also exceeded forecasts. The only outlier was a slightly weaker-than-expected PMI from Japan.

Today's European data is providing momentum for the EUR/USD pair, which is being driven not only by dollar weakness but also by signs of a European recovery. The pair has already climbed past the 1.1720 level. Despite a sharp sell-off on Wall Street at the end of last week, European markets are showing signs of life this morning.

 

 

Share:
Back

Market News

02.09.2025
17:19

VIX Spikes 9% as Fear Returns to Wall Street 📌 Nvidia Down 3.5%

Futures on CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) are rising almost 9% today, reacting to the broad sell-off across the US equities, triggered by rising treasuries...

 15:21

PepsiCo climbs 3% as Elliot Management disclosed $4B stake 📈

Shares of PepsiCo (PEP.US) tries to rebound today, rising more than 3% after the news that activist fund, Elliott Management disclosed $4 billion stake...

 15:02

BREAKING: US Manufacturing ISM lower than expected 🗽US100 tries to recover

US ISM Manufacturing PMI for August 48.7 (Forecast 49, Previous 48.0) New Orders: 51.4 (Forecast 48, Previous 47.1) Employment: 43.8 (Forecast...
More news

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits