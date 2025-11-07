Daily summary - Government stays shut, Market declines, crypto recovers

- The end of the week does not bring an improvement in sentiment on the American stock market. Quite the opposite. NASDAQ100 is down almost 2%. Russel2000 and S&P500 are performing better, with declines of just over 1%. Dow is relatively well off, limiting its losses to 0.5%.
- Data from the University of Michigan showed a significant weakening in consumer sentiment. The index assessing the current situation recorded a particularly large drop. The data surprised market participants significantly, and the trend is clearly negative.
- Kevin Hesset, one of the main economic advisors to the White House, said that the impact of the government shutdown on the economy is "much worse than expected."
- Due to extreme shortages in resources and personnel, the FAA has reduced air traffic in the USA by 4%. If the US government does not reach an agreement regarding funding, the reduction will be increased to 6% on Thursday.
- The situation of European indices is slightly better than in the USA. The leaders of the declines are Spain and Poland, with main indices dropping by 1.5%. DAX40 and FTSE 100 are doing better, with declines limited to 0.5%. CAC40 contracts boast a 0.3% increase.
- In the commodity market, movement remains limited despite significant index declines. Coffee contracts are up nearly 4%. Cocoa and wheat are falling by 3% and 1.5% respectively.
- Precious metals are experiencing slight increases, with gold rising by about 0.6% and reaching the level of $4,000 per ounce again. Palladium and platinum are doing better, each rising by 1.2%.
- The cryptocurrency market is not allowing the stock market to drag it down and is recovering losses from the beginning of the week. Bitcoin is up 1.2% and returns above $100,000 in today's session. Ethereum is up over 3%. Increases in smaller tokens reach several dozen percent.
- In the Forex market, the US Dollar is the loser among major currencies, losing to the Euro (-0.2%) and the Swiss Franc (-0.2%). The Canadian Dollar and British Pound are strengthening.
- Airbnb published results where the company managed to exceed revenue expectations, but EPS disappointed, and margins came under pressure from tax write-offs and investments. Promising for investors are the promises of further expansion into Asian and South American markets and the development of deferred/installment payment solutions.
- Take-Two announced the postponement of the release of its anticipated production - GTA6, which caused a significant drop in stock prices.
US OPEN: Market extends decline at the end of the week
