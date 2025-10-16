BREAKING: Eurozone trade balance mixed 💶

11:00 - Eurozone Trade Balance for August:

Not Seasonally Adjusted: 1 billion Euro (Expected: 6.9 billion Euro, Previous: 12.4 billion Euro, Revision: 12.7 billion Euro)

Seasonally Adjusted: 6.1 billion Euro (Expected: 4.3 billion Euro, Previous: 5.4 billion Euro)

In June-August 2025, euro area exports to non-EA countries fell by 5.8%, while imports fell by 0.6%. Intra-euro area trade rose by 1.1%. During the same period, EU exports to non-EU countries decreased by 6.8%, while imports fell by 1.2%. Intra-EU trade increased by 1.3%.

It's final data, so price-creating potential of the data is limited.