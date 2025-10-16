Read more
10:07 AM · 16 October 2025

BREAKING: Eurozone trade balance mixed 💶

EUR/USD
Forex
-
-

11:00 - Eurozone Trade Balance for August: 

  • Not Seasonally Adjusted: 1 billion Euro (Expected: 6.9 billion Euro, Previous: 12.4 billion Euro, Revision: 12.7 billion Euro) 
  • Seasonally Adjusted: 6.1 billion Euro (Expected: 4.3 billion Euro, Previous: 5.4 billion Euro) 

In June-August 2025, euro area exports to non-EA countries fell by 5.8%, while imports fell by 0.6%. Intra-euro area trade rose by 1.1%. During the same period, EU exports to non-EU countries decreased by 6.8%, while imports fell by 1.2%. Intra-EU trade increased by 1.3%.

It's final data, so price-creating potential of the data is limited. 

17 October 2025, 7:03 PM

Daily summary: Trump remarks helps Wall Street 📈Precious metals decline
17 October 2025, 6:28 PM

VIX drops 10% amid Wall Street rebound attempt🗽
17 October 2025, 5:50 PM

3 markets to watch next week - (17.10.2025)
17 October 2025, 5:37 PM

Fed's Musalem remarks on the US economy and tariffs🗽

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits