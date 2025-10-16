Read more
9:40 AM · 16 October 2025

Chart of the day - US100 (16.10.2025)

Key takeaways
US100
Indices
-
-
Key takeaways
  • The Nasdaq is rising following strong earnings from Taiwan’s semiconductor giant TSMC.
  • TSMC’s excellent report — showing nearly 40% year-on-year profit growthcomplements yesterday’s solid results from ASML.
  • Investors are becoming increasingly convinced that interest in AI remains immense, which is boosting market sentiment and easing concerns over the trade war.

TSMC (TSM.US) earnings, as a key player in the global semiconductor market, showed that AI is allowing some companies to earn a fortune.
Optimism surrounding AI infrastructure and companies tied to the trend has eased uncertainty over U.S.–China trade relations. Today’s very strong TSMC report aligns well with yesterday’s results from ASML — a company crucial for AI infrastructure through its EUV lithography machines — which also beat expectations.
As a result, Nasdaq 100 futures (US100) are trading 0.4% higher, breaking clearly above 25,000 points.
In pre-market trading, shares of AI infrastructure-related companies such as Broadcom, Nvidia, AMD, and Arista Networks are also gaining.

Investors still lack details about the ongoing Washington–Beijing negotiations, and it appears that reaching any potential agreement may take longer. The market views the outcome as uncertain but is not pricing in additional risk today. Moreover, it remains unclear whether a final deal would be escalatory, or if both sides could reach a diplomatic compromise involving mutual concessions.
China’s Ministry of Commerce commented today on U.S. electric vehicle subsidies, stating that discrimination against Chinese goods violates WTO rules. Meanwhile, the prospect of a meeting between Trump and Xi has resurfaced, leaving markets hopeful for a positive outcome to U.S.–China negotiations.

TSMC Results

  • Revenue: NT$989.92 billion (+30% y/y; expected NT$967.7 billion)

  • Net profit: NT$452.3 billion (+39% y/y; expected NT$405.5 billion)

  • Gross margin: 59.5% (Q2: 58.6%; expected 57.1%)

  • Revenue outlook for 2026: ~30% y/y growth at the midpoint (previously ~30% y/y) → USD 117.4–121.9 billion (expected USD 120.6 billion)

US100 Chart

The Nasdaq 100 futures contract is currently trading about 300 points below its all-time high, and — similar to late August — it has held above the 50-day EMA (orange line).

Source: xStation5

17 October 2025, 6:28 PM

VIX drops 10% amid Wall Street rebound attempt🗽
17 October 2025, 5:50 PM

3 markets to watch next week - (17.10.2025)
17 October 2025, 5:37 PM

Fed's Musalem remarks on the US economy and tariffs🗽
17 October 2025, 5:19 PM

Precious metals decline 📉Gold down 2%; Silver loses 4%

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits