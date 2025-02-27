BREAKING: EURUSD confused after US GDP and inflation data 🔍

01:30 PM GMT, United States - GDP data:
-
GDP (Q4): actual 2.3% QoQ; forecast 2.3% QoQ; previous 3.1% QoQ;
-
GDP Sales (Q4): actual 3.2%; forecast 3.2%; previous 3.3%;
-
GDP Price Index (Q4): actual 2.4% QoQ; forecast 2.2% QoQ; previous 1.9% QoQ
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Inflation Data:
-
PCE Prices (Q4): actual 2.4%; forecast 2.3%; previous 1.5%;
-
Real Consumer Spending (Q4): actual 4.2%; forecast 4.2%; previous 3.7%;
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Employment Data:
-
Jobless Claims 4-Week Avg.: actual 224.00K; previous 215.50K;
-
Initial Jobless Claims: actual 242K; forecast 222K; previous 220K;
Following a sharp spike, the currency pair has dipped in the red, as data revealed considerable price pressures emerging from the US economy. The PCE Prices, Fed's prefered inflation gauge, rose significantly in Q4, exceeding the intial forecasts. 4-week average for the jobless claims, on the other hand, is at its highest since October 2024.
Source: xStation5