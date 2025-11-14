BREAKING: EU GDP data slightly above expectations! 📈💶

- The EURUSD pair is losing ground following the data release.
11:00, Eurozone - GDP data:
- GDP (q/q) (Q3): Current 0.2%; forecast 0.2%; previous 0.1%;
- GDP (Q3): Current 1.4% y/y; forecast 1.3% y/y; previous 1.5% y/y;
According to Eurostat data published on November 14, 2025, the eurozone GDP increased by 0.2% quarterly (seasonally adjusted) in the third quarter of 2025, with a growth of 0.3% across the entire European Union. Compared to the same period of the previous year, the eurozone GDP grew by 1.4%, and in the EU by 1.6%. Employment increased by 0.1% quarterly in the eurozone and by 0.2% in the EU. On an annual basis, employment in the eurozone increased by 0.5%, and in the EU by 0.6%.
EURUSD (M5)
Source: xStation5
