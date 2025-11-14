Read more
11:14 AM · 14 November 2025

BREAKING: EU GDP data slightly above expectations! 📈💶

Key takeaways
EUR/USD
Forex
-
-
Key takeaways
  • The EURUSD pair is losing ground following the data release.

11:00, Eurozone - GDP data:

 

  • GDP (q/q) (Q3): Current 0.2%; forecast 0.2%; previous 0.1%;
  • GDP (Q3): Current 1.4% y/y; forecast 1.3% y/y; previous 1.5% y/y;

According to Eurostat data published on November 14, 2025, the eurozone GDP increased by 0.2% quarterly (seasonally adjusted) in the third quarter of 2025, with a growth of 0.3% across the entire European Union. Compared to the same period of the previous year, the eurozone GDP grew by 1.4%, and in the EU by 1.6%. Employment increased by 0.1% quarterly in the eurozone and by 0.2% in the EU. On an annual basis, employment in the eurozone increased by 0.5%, and in the EU by 0.6%.

EURUSD (M5)

Source: xStation5

14 November 2025, 6:50 PM

Daily summary: Wall Street tries to stop the sell-off 📌Gold down 1.8%, Bitcoin loses 4.5%
14 November 2025, 6:39 PM

Wheat drops amid higher than expected WASDE report
14 November 2025, 4:10 PM

NATGAS slightly gains after the EIA inventories change report
14 November 2025, 4:06 PM

US Open: US100 initiates rebound attempt 🗽Micron shares near ATH📈

Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits