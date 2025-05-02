BREAKING: EURUSD dips after stronger than expected NFP data 📌

01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data for April:
- Nonfarm Payrolls: actual 177K; forecast 138K; previous 185K;
- Private Nonfarm Payrolls: actual 167K; forecast 124K; previous 170K;
- Unemployment Rate: actual 4.2%; forecast 4.2%; previous 4.2%;
- Participation Rate: actual 62.6%; previous 62.5%;
- Average Weekly Hours: actual 34.3; forecast 34.2; previous 34.3;
- Average Hourly Earnings: actual 0.2% MoM; forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;
- Average Hourly Earnings: actual 3.8% YoY; forecast 3.9% YoY; previous 3.8% YoY;
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
In April, U.S. nonfarm payroll employment rose by 177,000 while the unemployment rate held steady at 4.2%. Job growth was led by health care, transportation and warehousing, financial activities, and social assistance, though federal government employment declined. The labor force participation rate and employment-population ratio remained largely unchanged, and long-term unemployment rose slightly. Average hourly earnings increased modestly, and job gains in prior months were revised downward by 58,000.