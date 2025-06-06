Read more
XTB Online Trading

BREAKING: EURUSD dips after stronger than expected NFP report 📌

1:32 PM 6 June 2025

01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data for May:

  • Nonfarm Payrolls: actual 139K; forecast 126K; previous 147K;
    • Private Nonfarm Payrolls: actual 140K; forecast 110K; previous 146K;
    • Manufacturing Payrolls: actual -8K; forecast -1K; previous 5K;
    • Government Payrolls: actual -1.0K; previous 1.0K;
  • Unemployment Rate: actual 4.2%; forecast 4.2%; previous 4.2%;
  • U6 Unemployment Rate: actual 7.8%; previous 7.8%;
  • Participation Rate: actual 62.4%; previous 62.6%;
  • Average Weekly Hours: actual 34.3; forecast 34.3; previous 34.3;
  • Average Hourly Earnings: actual 0.4% MoM; forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM;
  • Average Hourly Earnings: actual 3.9% YoY; forecast 3.7% YoY; previous 3.9% YoY;

NFP labor market data once again comes in above expectations. The reading shows a large divergence from Wednesday’s ADP release. Currently, the market is pricing in two full interest rate cuts by the Fed in September and December.

 

 

 

Share:
Back

Market News

06.06.2025
18:52

Daily summary: Strong labor market fuels risk appetite among investors 📈

U.S. indices are finishing the week higher after better-than-expected data from the U.S. labor market. The biggest gains are seen in the small-cap...

 15:17

US Open: strong NFP report supports demand in the stock market 📈🔎

Wall Street kicks off Friday’s session with solid gains. Investors welcomed the better-than-expected employment report, which helped ease some concerns...

 14:14

Lululemon stock collapse

Lululemon shares dropped as much as 22% in premarket trading after the company cut its earnings per share (EPS) forecast for the full year, despite posting...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits