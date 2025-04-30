BREAKING: EURUSD drops on mixed PCE data

03:00 PM BST, United States - Inflation Data for March:
PCE price index: actual 0.0% MoM (forecast 0.0% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM);
PCE Price index: actual 2.3% YoY (forecast 2.2% YoY; previous 2.5% YoY);
Core PCE Price Index: actual 0% MoM (forecast 0.1% MoM; previous 0.4% MoM);
Core PCE Price Index: actual 2.6% YoY (forecast 2.6% YoY; previous 2.8% YoY);
Personal Spending: actual 0.7% MoM (forecast 0.6% MoM; previous 0.4% MoM);
Personal Income: actual 0.5% MoM (forecast 0.4% MoM; previous 0.8% MoM);
Real Personal Consumption: actual 0.7% MoM (previous 0.1% MoM);
Additional data from the report:
US Pending Home Sales Change MoM: actual 6.1% (forecast 1%; previous 2.0%);
US Pending Homes Index: actual 76.5 (no forecast; previous 72.0);