BREAKING: EURUSD extends gains after stronger-than-expected US housing market data

03:00 PM GMT, United States - Existing Home Sales for October:
- Existing Home Sales (monthly change): actual 3.4% MoM; previous -1.3% MoM;
- Existing Home Sales: actual 3.96M; forecast 3.95M; previous 3.83M;
03:00 PM GMT, United States - Conference Board Leading Indicators for October:
- US Leading Index: actual -0.4% MoM; forecast -0.3% MoM; previous -0.3% MoM;
The existing home sales have risen slightly above the analysts' expectations, rebounding from last months losses. The Conference Board economic leading indicator, on the other hand, have retracted slightly, allowing for further gains on the EURUSD pair.
Source: xStation5