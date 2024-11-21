BREAKING: EURUSD gains after lower-than-expected US jobless claims

01:30 PM GMT, United States - Employment Data:
- Continuing Jobless Claims: actual 1,908K; previous 1,872K;
- Initial Jobless Claims: actual 213K; forecast 220K; previous 219K (revised from 217k);
- Jobless Claims 4-Week Avg.: actual 217.75K; previous 221.50K;
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Philadelphia Fed Report for November:
- Manufacturing Index: actual -5.5; forecast 6.3; previous 10.3;
- Business condition: actual 56.6; previous 36.7;
- CAPEX Index: actual 24.90; previous 23.50;
- Prices paid: actual 26.60; previous 29.70
The US dollar has counterintuitively given up some ground after another week of strogner-than-expected labor market data, signaling a recovery from a turbulent October, defined by huricanes and strikes. The Philly Fed report has a somehow mixed udnertone. While the manufacturing index shows a significant and unexpected contraction, the business conditions indicator has improved significantly compared to the last month.