BREAKING: EURUSD gains after trade and job data 📌

1:32 PM 5 June 2025

01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data:

  • Initial Jobless Claims: actual 247K; forecast 236K; previous 239K;
  • Jobless Claims 4-Week Avg.: actual 235.00K; previous 230.50K;
  • Continuing Jobless Claims: actual 1,904K; forecast 1,910K; previous 1,907K;

01:30 PM BST, United States - Balance of Tade Data for April:

  • Trade Balance: actual -61.60B; forecast -67.60B; previous -138.30B;
  • Exports: actual 289.40B; previous 278.50B;
  • Imports: actual 351.00B; previous 419.00B;

The data is mixed. The reaction on EUR/USD is likely caused by higher-than-expected weekly jobless claims. This is already the second labor market report this week indicating a weakening in the sector. The trade balance came in slightly better than expected, with the deficit decreasing

