Fed's Bostic and Hammack comment the US monetary policy 🔍Divided Fed?

Fed Members Bostic and Hammack commented the US monetary policy today, but the tone of the bankers seems to be opposite; Bostic signals still to restrictive policy, while Hammack thinks that the Fed needs to be restrictive at the moment.
Raphael Bostic
-
This is the most difficult time to make a forecast.
-
Every meeting is live. Don’t get ahead of us.
-
The median of the dot plot is math, it’s not a decision process.
-
I am glad Powell said that a December cut is far from a foregone move.
-
The Chair’s message accurately reflected the range of views on the committee; that information needed to be public.
-
Recession risk is not on people’s minds.
-
Some of the labor market changes are cyclical, but slower isn’t the same as weak.
-
Some of the labor market shift is due to structural changes like technology, immigration, and trade policy.
-
Reserve bank data is important, given the lack of government reports.
-
We are not completely flying blind.
-
We have to see more progress before being comfortable getting rates to neutral.
-
Less than half of upward price pressures are being reported as from tariffs.
-
I supported the cut because I still feel we are in restrictive territory.
-
Our mandates are in tension.
-
I eventually got behind the cut this week.
Beth Hammack
-
We have seen some pressure recently in the repo markets.
-
In the FOMC room, people change their viewpoints and adapt.
-
You are hearing differing viewpoints because it's not clear what the right answer on rates is.
-
We are not on a preset course.
-
We are missing on the inflation side more than on the labor market side; we need to stay restrictive.
-
Consumption data has been healthy, though seeing a K-shaped economy.
-
Since September, the data to me says it's not obvious that the shift in the labor market is on the demand side.
-
Inflation is broader than tariffs. Core services are strong.
-
I see some emerging signs of softness in labor, including layoff announcements.
-
There’s little to no progress on core services ex-housing, which, plus the tariffs, creates a more concerning picture.
-
Tariffs are just one piece of the inflation puzzle; there is also electricity and insurance.
-
Fed’s policy is barely restrictive, if at all.
-
We need to maintain some restriction to bring down inflation.
-
We’re now around my estimate of neutral.
-
I would’ve preferred to hold rates steady this week.
-
We’re challenged on both sides of the mandate.
Source: xStation5
