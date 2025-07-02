Read more

BREAKING: EURUSD gains on negative ADP reading 📌

1:16 PM 2 July 2025

01:15 PM BST, United States - Employment Data for June:

  • ADP Nonfarm Employment Change: actual -33K; forecast 99K; previous 29K;

The ADP report showed a negative reading for the first time since February 2022. Though layoffs continue to be rare, a hesitancy to hire and a reluctance to replace departing workers led to job losses last month. Still, the slowdown in hiring has yet to disrupt pay growth

"Job losses in professional and business services, and education and health services led the decline. Leisure and hospitality, and manufacturing showed gains"

 

 

 

Share:
Back

Market News

04.07.2025
19:13

Daily Summary: Tariff Concerns Weigh on Markets

Due to Independence Day, the US stock market remained closed today. Concerns about the future of tariff negotiations led to declines in US index...

 18:56

US Stock Peaks on Increasingly Shaky Foundations

US indices hit new highs yesterday. Today's lack of trading sessions is causing a slight correction in futures contracts, although it's hard to...

 13:48

DE40: European Stocks Slide On Tariff Anxiety (04.07.2025)

European markets record sharp declines, as investors’ anxiety grows ahead of the looming tariff negotiation deadline. Donald Trump’s pledge...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits