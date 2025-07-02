BREAKING: EURUSD gains on negative ADP reading 📌

01:15 PM BST, United States - Employment Data for June:
- ADP Nonfarm Employment Change: actual -33K; forecast 99K; previous 29K;
The ADP report showed a negative reading for the first time since February 2022. Though layoffs continue to be rare, a hesitancy to hire and a reluctance to replace departing workers led to job losses last month. Still, the slowdown in hiring has yet to disrupt pay growth
"Job losses in professional and business services, and education and health services led the decline. Leisure and hospitality, and manufacturing showed gains"