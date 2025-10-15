BREAKING: EURUSD muted after expected increase in French and Spanish inflation 🇫🇷 🇪🇸

- Both French and Spanish HICP inflation grew accroding to forecasts
07:45 AM BST, France - Inflation Data for September:
French HICP: actual 1.1% YoY; forecast 1.1% YoY; previous 0.8% YoY;
French HICP: actual -1.1% MoM; forecast -1.1% MoM; previous -1.1% MoM;
French CPI: actual 1.2% YoY; forecast 1.2% YoY; previous 0.9% YoY;
French CPI: actual -1.0% MoM; forecast -1.0% MoM; previous 0.4% MoM;
08:00 AM BST, Spain - Inflation Data for September:
Spanish HICP: actual 3.0% YoY; forecast 3.0% YoY; previous 2.7% YoY;
Spanish HICP: actual 0.2% MoM; forecast 0.1% MoM; previous 0.0% MoM;
Spanish CPI: actual 3.0% YoY; forecast 2.9% YoY; previous 2.7% YoY;
Spanish CPI: actual -0.3% MoM; forecast -0.4% MoM; previous 0.0% MoM;
Core CPI: actual 2.4% YoY; forecast 2.3% YoY; previous 2.4% YoY;
EURUSD briefly paused its gains following the release of inflation data from two Eurozone economies, but the broader weakness in the USD appears to be reinforcing today’s upward trend.
BREAKING: Final inflation reading matches expectations. Core HICP inflation marginally higher
