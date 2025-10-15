Read more
8:04 AM · 15 October 2025

BREAKING: EURUSD muted after expected increase in French and Spanish inflation 🇫🇷 🇪🇸

Key takeaways
EUR/USD
Forex
-
-
FRA40
Indices
-
-
SPA35
Indices
-
-
Key takeaways
  • Both French and Spanish HICP inflation grew accroding to forecasts

07:45 AM BST, France - Inflation Data for September:

  • French HICP: actual 1.1% YoY; forecast 1.1% YoY; previous 0.8% YoY;

  • French HICP: actual -1.1% MoM; forecast -1.1% MoM; previous -1.1% MoM;

  • French CPI: actual 1.2% YoY; forecast 1.2% YoY; previous 0.9% YoY;

  • French CPI: actual -1.0% MoM; forecast -1.0% MoM; previous 0.4% MoM;

 

08:00 AM BST, Spain - Inflation Data for September:

  • Spanish HICP: actual 3.0% YoY; forecast 3.0% YoY; previous 2.7% YoY;

  • Spanish HICP: actual 0.2% MoM; forecast 0.1% MoM; previous 0.0% MoM;

  • Spanish CPI: actual 3.0% YoY; forecast 2.9% YoY; previous 2.7% YoY;

  • Spanish CPI: actual -0.3% MoM; forecast -0.4% MoM; previous 0.0% MoM;

  • Core CPI: actual 2.4% YoY; forecast 2.3% YoY; previous 2.4% YoY;

 

EURUSD briefly paused its gains following the release of inflation data from two Eurozone economies, but the broader weakness in the USD appears to be reinforcing today’s upward trend.

 

 

17 October 2025, 10:01 AM

BREAKING: Final inflation reading matches expectations. Core HICP inflation marginally higher
17 October 2025, 8:57 AM

Banks drive market sell-offs 🚨
17 October 2025, 8:56 AM

Zions Bancorporation Shares Under Pressure After Loan Write-Down!
17 October 2025, 7:47 AM

Economic calendar: Eurozone inflation at the week’s close

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits