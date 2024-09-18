BREAKING: EURUSD muted after housing data 🔔

01:30 PM BST, United States - Housing Starts for August:
- actual 1.356M; forecast 1.310M; previous 1.237M;
- actual 9.6% MoM; previous -6.9% MoM;
01:30 PM BST, United States - Building Permits for August:
- actual 1.475M; forecast 1.410M; previous 1.406M;
- actual 4.9% MoM; previous -3.3% MoM;
Data rebounds slightly, confirming the improved condition of the US economy over the past month. Market reaction is limited, with investors' attention focused solely on the FOMC meeting and decision today at 7 PM BST.