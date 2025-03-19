BREAKING: EURUSD muted after in line CPI data from Eurozone 📌

10:00 AM GMT, Euro Zone - Inflation Data for February:
- CPI: actual 0.4% MoM; forecast 0.5% MoM; previous -0.3% MoM;
- CPI: actual 2.3% YoY; forecast 2.4% YoY; previous 2.5% YoY;
- Core CPI: actual 0.5% MoM; forecast 0.6% MoM; previous -0.9% MoM;
- Core CPI: actual 2.6% YoY; forecast 2.6% YoY; previous 2.7% YoY;
10:00 AM GMT, Euro Zone - Employment Data:
- Wages in euro zone (Q4): actual 4.10% YoY; previous 4.30% YoY;
Euro area annual inflation fell to 2.3% in February 2025 from 2.5% in January, while EU inflation declined to 2.7% from 2.8%. The lowest inflation rates were in France (0.9%), Ireland (1.4%), and Finland (1.5%), while Hungary (5.7%), Romania (5.2%), and Estonia (5.1%) had the highest. Inflation dropped in 14 EU countries, remained stable in six, and rose in seven. Services contributed the most to euro area inflation (+1.66 pp), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (+0.52 pp), non-energy industrial goods (+0.14 pp), and energy (+0.01 pp).