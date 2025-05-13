BREAKING: EURUSD muted after mixed German ZEW data

10:00 AM BST, Germany - German ZEW Economic Sentiment for May:
-
actual 25.2; forecast 11.3; previous -14;
10:00 AM BST, Germany - German ZEW Current Conditions for May:
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
-
actual -82; forecast -77; previous -81.2;
The German ZEW Economic Sentiment came in higher than expected. However, the decline in Current Conditions was higher than forecast and dropped to -82 points. EURUSD remains muted following the publication, as investors focus on possible US CPI data.