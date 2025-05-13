Read more
BREAKING: EURUSD muted after mixed German ZEW data

10:01 AM 13 May 2025

10:00 AM BST, Germany - German ZEW Economic Sentiment for May:

  • actual 25.2; forecast 11.3; previous -14;

10:00 AM BST, Germany - German ZEW Current Conditions for May:

  • actual -82; forecast -77; previous -81.2;

 

The German ZEW Economic Sentiment came in higher than expected. However, the decline in Current Conditions was higher than forecast and dropped to -82 points. EURUSD remains muted following the publication, as investors focus on possible US CPI data.

 

 

