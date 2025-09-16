BREAKING: EURUSD remains unchanged after ZEW data and Eurozone industrial production 📌

10:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - ZEW Economic Sentiment for September:

actual 26.1; forecast 20.3; previous 25.1;

10:00 AM BST, Germany - German ZEW Economic Sentiment for September:

ZEW Economic Sentiment: actual 37.3; forecast 25.3; previous 34.7;

ZEW Current Conditions: actual -76.4; forecast -75.0; previous -68.6;

German ZEW data highlighted a sharp decline in current economic conditions, but investor sentiment on the outlook improved strongly, beating expectations at 37.3 versus 26.3 expected. This rebound in morale, especially after the prior month’s drop, may support the ECB’s stance to keep policy steady through the final quarter of the year.

10:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - Industrial Production for July:

Industrial Production: actual 1.8% YoY; forecast 1.7% YoY; previous 0.7% YoY;

Industrial Production: actual 0.3% MoM; forecast 0.4% MoM; previous -0.6% MoM;

Eurozone industrial production for July showed a modest rebound, rising 0.3% m/m after a revised -0.6% in June. Gains were broad-based across most categories, including capital goods and consumer goods, while energy output fell notably by 2.9%. The figures suggest some stabilization in industrial activity despite lingering headwinds.

10:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - Employment Data: