BREAKING: EURUSD retraces part of gains on Eurozone services PMIs 📈

9:01 AM 6 May 2025

09:45 AM GMT, Italy - PMI Data for April:

  • HCOB Italy Services PMI: actual 52.9; forecast 51.3; previous 52.0;

  • HCOB Italy Composite PMI: actual 52.1; forecast 50.2; previous 50.5;

09:50 AM GMT, France - PMI Data for April:

  • HCOB France Services PMI: actual 47.3; forecast 46.8; previous 46.8;

  • HCOB France Composite PMI: actual 47.8; forecast 47.3; previous 47.3;

09:55 AM GMT, Germany - PMI Data for April:

  • HCOB Germany Services PMI Final: actual 49.0; forecast 48.8; previous 48.8;

  • HCOB Germany Composite PMI Final: actual 50.1; forecast 49.7; previous 49.7;

10:00 AM GMT, Euro Zone - PMI Data for April:

  • HCOB Eurozone Composite PMI Final: actual 50.4; forecast 50.1; previous 50.1;

  • HCOB Eurozone Services PMI Final: actual 50.1; forecast 49.7; previous 49.7;

April's PMI data reveals a mixed Eurozone economic picture with notable regional divergence. Italy emerges as the standout performer with strong expansion in both services (52.9) and composite (52.1) indices, while France remains in contraction territory despite slight improvements. Germany shows fragile stabilization with its composite PMI (50.1) just crossing the expansion threshold, though its services sector continues to contract at 49.0. The overall Eurozone final readings are still pending, but preliminary data suggests limited growth amid ongoing trade tensions and uncertain business outlook following recent US tariff implementations.

08.05.2025
18:49

Daily Summary: Trade Deal Sparks Rally as Gold Declines and Bitcoin Breaks $100K

Stocks surge on US-UK trade deal with the S&P 500 jumping 1.4% to 5,686, Dow Jones gaining 1.4% (over 500 points) to 41,523, and Nasdaq leading...

 18:35

Gold is losing ground as investors turn towards riskier assets 📉

After Trump presented the trade agreement with the United Kingdom, the market is showing a shift towards more risky assets. Gold contracts are losing 1.8%...

 17:37

US100 Gains 1.6% on UK-US Deal

President Trump unveiled a breakthrough trade framework with the United Kingdom on Thursday, boosting investor sentiment and driving the S&P 500 up...
