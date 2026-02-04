Read more
1:16 PM · 4 February 2026

BREAKING: EURUSD ticks higher after ADP data huge miss💡

Key takeaways
-
-
Open account Download free app
Key takeaways
  • ADP Private Payrolls 22K, Exp. 48K, Last 41K

The ADP National Employment Report is a monthly, independent measure of private-sector employment changes in the United States, produced by ADP Research in collaboration with the Stanford Digital Economy Lab, using anonymized payroll data from over 26 million U.S. employees across hundreds of thousands of companies.

  • Goods +1K versus -3K last month
  • Service +21K versus +44K last month
  • small business 0K vs +9K prior
  • medium businesses +41K vs +34K last month
  • large businesses -18K vs +2K last month
  • Wages for job stayers 4.5% vs 4.4% last month
  • Wages for job changers 6.4% vs 6.6% last month

Sector changes.

  • Education and health +74K vs +39K prior
  • Leisure hospitality +4K vs +24K prior
  • Construction +9K
  • Financial activities +14K vs +6K prior
  • Professional business services -57K vs- 29K prior

Overall, the last three-month period showed volatility in private-sector hiring: a brief uptick, a significant contraction (especially among small businesses), and a partial recovery concentrated in government-adjacent or traditionally stable service sectors (education/health and leisure/hospitality), with no strong broad-based private-sector momentum.

Mixed labour market data, signalling slightly higher potential for Fed rate cuts. However, the early declines in the dollar were quickly reversed.

 

Source: xStation 

6 February 2026, 9:51 AM

Chart of the Day: EUR/USD after data from Europe and weaker US labor market
6 February 2026, 6:56 AM

Morning wrap: Tech sector sell-off (06.02.2026)
5 February 2026, 7:05 PM

Daily summary: Red dominates on both sides of Atlantic
5 February 2026, 5:55 PM

Disaster for Volvo shares. Is this the end of an iconic brand?
Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world
Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits