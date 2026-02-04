BREAKING: EURUSD ticks higher after ADP data huge miss💡

The ADP National Employment Report is a monthly, independent measure of private-sector employment changes in the United States, produced by ADP Research in collaboration with the Stanford Digital Economy Lab, using anonymized payroll data from over 26 million U.S. employees across hundreds of thousands of companies.

Goods +1K versus -3K last month

Service +21K versus +44K last month

small business 0K vs +9K prior

medium businesses +41K vs +34K last month

large businesses -18K vs +2K last month

Wages for job stayers 4.5% vs 4.4% last month

Wages for job changers 6.4% vs 6.6% last month

Sector changes.

Education and health +74K vs +39K prior

Leisure hospitality +4K vs +24K prior

Construction +9K

Financial activities +14K vs +6K prior

Professional business services -57K vs- 29K prior

Overall, the last three-month period showed volatility in private-sector hiring: a brief uptick, a significant contraction (especially among small businesses), and a partial recovery concentrated in government-adjacent or traditionally stable service sectors (education/health and leisure/hospitality), with no strong broad-based private-sector momentum.

Mixed labour market data, signalling slightly higher potential for Fed rate cuts. However, the early declines in the dollar were quickly reversed.

Source: xStation