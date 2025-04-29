BREAKING: EURUSD ticks higher after the publication of JOLTS data

JOLTS March job openings 7.192M vs 7.480M estimate
CB Consumer Confidence Report: Average 12-month inflation expectations reached 7% in April—the highest since November 2022, when the US was experiencing extremely high inflation.
- Job Openings Rate: 4.3% (est 4.5%; prev 4.5%)
- Quits Level: 3.332M (est 3.153M; prev 3.195M; prev R 3.250M)
- Quits Rate: 2.1% (prev 2.0%)
- Layoffs Level: 1.558M (est 1.816M; prev 1.790M; prev R 1.780M)
- Layoffs Rate: 1.0% (prev 1.1%
Source: xStation