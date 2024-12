BREAKING: EURUSD ticks higher after US retail sales data 📌

01:30 PM GMT, United States - Retail Sales Data for November:

Retail Sales: actual 3.80% YoY; previous 2.90% YoY;

Retail Sales: actual 0.7% MoM; forecast 0.6% MoM; previous 0.5% MoM;

Retail Sales Ex Gas/Autos: actual 0.2% MoM; forecast 0.4% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM;

Retail Control: actual 0.4% MoM; forecast 0.4% MoM; previous -0.1% MoM;

After the data release, EURUSD briefly ticks higher, but the move was quickly erased. The data is fairly mixed: on one hand, strong headline sales, but slightly weaker core figures. Nevertheless, the retail sales report will not significantly impact tomorrow's FOMC decision to cut interest rates by 25 basis points.

Â

In November 2024, U.S. retail and food services sales reached $724.6 billion, marking a 0.7% increase from the previous month and a 3.8% rise compared to November 2023. Sales for the September–November 2024 period were up 2.9% year-over-year. The October 2024 sales increase was revised from 0.4% to 0.5%. Retail trade sales grew 0.9% from October 2024 and 4.1% year-over-year, with motor vehicle and parts dealers rising 6.5% and nonstore retailers surging 9.8% compared to November 2023.

Â

Â