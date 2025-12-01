BREAKING: EURUSD ticks higher after weaker US ISM report 🔎

03:00 PM GMT, United States - ISM Data for November:
- ISM Manufacturing PMI: actual 48.2; forecast 49.0; previous 48.7;
- ISM Manufacturing Prices: actual 58.5; forecast 59.5; previous 58.0;
- ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index: actual 47.4; previous 49.4;:
- ISM Manufacturing Employment: actual 44.0; previous 46.0;
US manufacturing activity contracted again in November, with the ISM Manufacturing PMI slipping to 48.2, reflecting weaker demand as new orders, backlogs, and employment all declined. While overall production moved back into expansion and prices continued to rise, supplier deliveries sped up and inventories remained lean, signaling mixed conditions. Most industries reported contraction amid ongoing uncertainty tied to tariffs, costs, and supply-chain instability, though a few sectors — including electronics, food and machinery — managed to grow.
