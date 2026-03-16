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1:17 PM · 16 March 2026

BREAKING: EURUSD ticks lower after US production data

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US industrial Production (M/M) Feb: 0.2% (est 0.1%; prev 0.7%)

- Manufacturing (SIC) Production: 0.2% (est 0.1%; prev 0.6%)

- Capacity Utilisation (M/M): 76.3% (est 76.2%; prev 76.2%)

Why is this data important?

Industrial production data reflect the actual level of goods production in the U.S. industrial sector, which includes manufacturing, energy, and mining. An increase in production signals growing demand for goods and a positive outlook for the economy, while a decline may indicate weakening economic activity or supply chain issues. This indicator is also important for assessing potential inflation, as strong production can increase price pressures, while weaker production gives the central bank more leeway in monetary policy. The report also influences investor sentiment and market decisions, affecting the dollar exchange rate, stock prices of industrial companies, and bond prices. In short, the industrial production report serves as a practical real-time gauge of economic momentum, showing how quickly and efficiently goods are being produced in the U.S.

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