7:00 PM · 28 January 2026

BREAKING: FED maintains the rates!↔️🚨

28.01.2026 - FED (Target) Interest Rate Decision:

  • Published: 3,50-3,75
  • Expected: 3,50-3,75
  • Previous: 3,50-3,75

Fed has decided to maintain the rates, in line with market expectation. Most of the market participants will await for FOMC press conference which might provide crucial insight into direction of US monetary policy. 

Majority of FOMC has voted in favor of maintaining rates, with notable exception of Miran and Waller opting for 25bp cut. 

FOMC, in its post rates statement, low job gains and elevated risk of economic outlook, combined with "stabilized" unemployment rate, as its main points of intrest. 

EURUSD (M1)

 

Source: xStation5

