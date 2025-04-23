Read more
XTB Online Trading

BREAKING: Flash PMI from Germany weaker than expected 📉

8:32 AM 23 April 2025

German Composite PMI Flash (April): 49.7 (Forecast 50.5, Previous 51.3)

  • German Manufacturing PMI Flash: 48 (Forecast 47.6, Previous 48.3)
  • German Services PMI Flash: 48.8 (Forecast 50.2, Previous 50.9)
Share:
Back

Market News

24.04.2025
18:34

Daily Summary: Global Markets Navigate Tariff Uncertainty and Central Bank Signals

Markets rally on Fed rate cut prospects amid tariff concerns, with the US500 up 1.5%, US100 rising 2.1%, and US30 advancing 0.99%, extending gains...

 18:05

Alphabet – what to expect from Q1 2025 earnings❓

Alphabet (GOOGL.US) will release its 1Q25 earnings report today after the market closes. This will be the second earnings report among the so-called "Magnificent...

 16:12

Trump token dumps 16.5% as euphoria after Trump's announcement eases 📉

TRUMP token price tumbles sharply after investor euphoria over Donald Trump's announcement that the top 220 holders of the TRUMP token will be invited...
More news

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits